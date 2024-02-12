14 Ice Substitutes That Won't Water Down Your Drinks

Whether it's a glistening, sweaty glass of Coca-Cola or a giant cup of iced coffee, there's nothing more refreshing than an ice-cold drink — regardless of the temperature outside. American culture has a particular affinity towards beverages chilled with ice cubes. Our love affair with ice began in the early 1800s when it was harvested from frozen ponds, making it a luxury afforded only to the very wealthy. Today, ice is far more accessible. It can be found anywhere from your freezer to your local 7-Eleven, making it the go-to for most people wishing to quickly and effectively chill their beverages.

But while ice cubes have become ubiquitous, they're not always reliable. On a hot day, for example, ice tends to jump the shark pretty quickly, taking the flavor of your beverage down with it. There's nothing chill about reaching for your sweaty glass of Coca-Cola only to find yourself gulping back lukewarm, Coke-flavored water. Luckily, there are some alternatives to ice cubes that will keep your beverage chilled without diluting them.