The Ice Cube Tray Milk Hack For Creamy Smoothies On Demand

Morning or post-workout smoothies may give you a boost of protein or an increase in added fiber, but they definitely taste so much better with the addition of a chilly and rich dairy ingredient. A convenient way to achieve this element of creaminess when making what is really a meal in a blender is to add milk that has been frozen in ice cube trays. Why add frozen milk cubes to your smoothie rather than use it in its cold liquid form?

Frozen milk cubes won't dilute your smoothie and make it watery. Instead, the cubes create a consistency that is thick but velvety smooth, and refreshingly cold. This addition will not only complement the fresh or frozen fruits you use, but will transform those strawberries, blueberries, and bananas into a milkshake-like drink. It's such an easy and convenient added step. Simply fill a tray full of milk and slide it into your freezer, and you are in business. What you will love about this hack is that it eliminates the need for water-based ice cubes which can dilute the flavor.