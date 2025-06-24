The Secret To Ultra-Crispy Fried Chicken Wings Lies In This Ingredient Combo

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fried chicken wings are traditionally tossed in sauce, but they should still retain a crispy crunch. And we've found the ultimate ingredient combo for the crispiest fried chicken wings you'll ever make. The secret to ultra-crispy fried chicken wings lies in a coating of Wondra flour and corn or potato starch.

Wondra flour is a type of wheat flour that has undergone a process known as pregelatinization in which the flour is cooked and dried, ridding it of the proteins that impede crisping. The proteins in flour soak up any moisture the chicken releases as it fries or cooks, resulting in a sad and soggy chicken wing crust. Proteins in flour also make it more susceptible to burning if left too long in the frying oil. By removing the protein from wheat flour, you're left with a more pure starch that's high in amylose, similar to corn or potato starch. Amylose is a resistant starch most grains have, and it's known for crisping up when cooked and thickening or gelling a liquid — think cornstarch slurry. A combination of high-amylose starches like Wondra flour and cornstarch will crisp up beautifully in the deep fryer and stay crispy even after you coat your wings in sauce.

You can try a ratio of 1:1 Wondra flour to corn or potato starch to dredge the chicken. You can make a dry coating or mix water or carbonated water in with the flour for a batter that'll create a more textured crust.