The Secret To Ultra-Crispy Fried Chicken Wings Lies In This Ingredient Combo
Fried chicken wings are traditionally tossed in sauce, but they should still retain a crispy crunch. And we've found the ultimate ingredient combo for the crispiest fried chicken wings you'll ever make. The secret to ultra-crispy fried chicken wings lies in a coating of Wondra flour and corn or potato starch.
Wondra flour is a type of wheat flour that has undergone a process known as pregelatinization in which the flour is cooked and dried, ridding it of the proteins that impede crisping. The proteins in flour soak up any moisture the chicken releases as it fries or cooks, resulting in a sad and soggy chicken wing crust. Proteins in flour also make it more susceptible to burning if left too long in the frying oil. By removing the protein from wheat flour, you're left with a more pure starch that's high in amylose, similar to corn or potato starch. Amylose is a resistant starch most grains have, and it's known for crisping up when cooked and thickening or gelling a liquid — think cornstarch slurry. A combination of high-amylose starches like Wondra flour and cornstarch will crisp up beautifully in the deep fryer and stay crispy even after you coat your wings in sauce.
You can try a ratio of 1:1 Wondra flour to corn or potato starch to dredge the chicken. You can make a dry coating or mix water or carbonated water in with the flour for a batter that'll create a more textured crust.
More chicken wing tips
Wondra flour and corn or potato starch is a winning combination for a dredge that renders crispy fried chicken wings. But, there are other steps you can take for a crispy crust and moist succulent chicken meat. While egg wash is a common wet dredge to which the flour and starch mixture adheres, the fat in egg wash might soften the crust. So, you can dredge the chicken wings in water instead. Better yet, use a buttermilk marinade like we do in this recipe for boneless buffalo wings. The marinade will ensure the meat itself stays tender and juicy while also acting as the glue for the dry dredge.
Wondra flour and cornstarch are the quintessential dry dredge foundation, but you can add spices, dried aromatics, and herbs to the mix for chicken wings that are as flavorful as they are crispy. For example, you can use Wondra flour and cornstarch in this recipe for Jamaican jerk chicken wings, spiking the mixture with salt, black pepper, cayenne, paprika, onion, and garlic powder. Deep frying tips for chicken wings include using a cast-iron skillet to maintain the oil's temperature. You also need this Taylor thermometer to ensure the frying oil is the right temperature before adding the chicken. While homemade chicken wing sauces and glazes are ideal, you can streamline wing night and provide numerous flavors by using store-bought wing sauces. According to our ranking, Cholula Caliente wing sauce is the best store-bought wing sauce.