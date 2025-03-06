The Best Store-Bought Wing Sauce Is By A Brand You Already Know And Love

Oh the humble chicken wing, an American classic drenched in delectable buffalo sauce since as far back as the 1960s. They're simple, tasty, and totally customizable. Some people like 'em hot; others prefer to dial back the spice with some garlic or soy sauce. Bone-in, bone-out? The choice is yours. Best of all, there are plenty of ready-made sauces to help you make wings at home without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Our experts at Tasting Table tested 15 different store-bought wing sauces to find out which ones to avoid, ranking them from worst to best. We sampled everything from Hooters' line of sauces to unique flavors like bourbon peach and ghost pepper. But one sauce stood out as the clear winner: Cholula Caliente Wing Sauce.

Cholula is the brand behind the beloved hot sauce found in nearly every Mexican restaurant and diner across the U.S. However, not everyone might be familiar with the brand's wing sauce — and that needs to change.