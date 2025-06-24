5 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Fruit Salad

For all its amazing qualities, longevity is not one that fruit salad possesses. Especially if it's being enjoyed outside at a barbecue or summer potluck. Heat, time, and oxidization are all enemies of a fresh and delicate fruit salad. While you certainly can prep in advance, fruit salads are best made the same day they're going to be eaten. Some fruits brown very quickly, while others start to break down and get mushy when left out or sitting in juices. The enzymes found in fruits are triggered by oxidization when exposed to air, kicking off a chemical reaction that results in the fruit tissue browning or getting too soft.

The absolute best ways to keep your fruit salad fresh is by adding protective ingredients like citrus, sugar, or cream. All of these ingredients will create a seal around the fruit that keeps it from being overexposed to air, thus preventing the browning. Honey even has natural preservative properties that make it that much more effective at keeping fruit salad fresh. If you need to prep your salad in advance, try to coat the fruits with a little bit of citrus like lemon or lime juice and a dash of sweetness from either sugar or honey. Then, immediately store in an airtight container in the fridge. Keeping the mixture cold and protected from air is key in making sure your salad lasts long enough to make it to the barbecue. When stored properly, fruit salad can be stored in the fridge for three to four days.