The Food You Might Find In A Typical US Prison

When you get caught after committing a crime, you have to serve a prison sentence, which, theoretically, should be punishment enough. Still, even the food you're offered may not up to standards, as it may not feature balanced meals, or the portion size may not be enough. While in Scandinavian countries, prisons famously make sure their populations are served nutritious and delicious food, is that the case in the United States? In general population, incarcerated people typically have their meals in a "chow hall" with controlled portions. Outside of that schedule, there is a commissary where they can buy selected snacks, meds, and beauty and skin products.

Under the Standard Minimum Rules, anyone who's serving a sentence "shall be provided by the administration at the usual hours with food of nutritional value adequate for health and strength, of wholesome quality and well prepared and served." Is this applied in the US across its 1,566 state prisons, 98 federal prisons, and 3,116 local jails? We've seen reports denouncing the blandness of the (predominantly processed) food and the limited access to fresh produce. Even worse, in a 2020 report, Impact Justice stated that three out of four people were actually served spoiled items.

Per the Michigan Journal of Race and Law, the incarcerated aren't adequately fed, but meals vary from one state to another and depend on funding. Overall, their diet seems to have little nutritional value and isn't as varied as recommended by the US Department of Agriculture. In some places, meals are only served twice daily, 10 hours apart. Let's take a look at some staples you can find in an American prison, as per the Federal Bureau of Prison's proposed rotating five-week menu, as well as a few popular commissary items — for those who can afford it.