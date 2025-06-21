The Kirkland Signature White Wine That Should Be On Your Grocery List This Summer
From ultra rare bottles to boxes, Costco is a wine destination no matter the time of year. But for summer, there's one Kirkland Signature bottle that you should have on your Costco grocery list especially — and no, it's not the Kirkland Signature Prosecco Rosé, although it is an astounding value. Instead, Costco also has a white wine you should keep on your shopping radar this summer: the Kirkland Signature Ti Point Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough. Featured in Tasting Table's round up of the best white wines you can buy at Costco, the Kirkland Signature Ti Point Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough comes from New Zealand and is described as having notes of citrus, pineapple, and guava.
Balanced by herbal aromas and a dry finish and sold for anywhere between $7 to $8 depending on the Costco location you shop at, this wine is casual enough for you to drop an ice cube into or use for the absolute best white sangria. But it's not by any means a new discovery; people have been talking about this wine for awhile now. In 2024, winemaker Jeff Lee even told the Wall Street Journal that it stands up to brands that sell for three times the price. Knowing that, you might want to secure a case for yourself.
Multiple bottles for multiple purposes
Whether you're buying one bottle or more, Kirkland Signature's Ti Point Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough will be the perfect white wine to get you through the summer — and there is more than one way to enjoy it. Priced cheaply, this wine is an ideal option for any hosting you plan on doing this summer, and one you'll be happy to keep pouring glass by glass. But being a fruity sauvignon blanc, it's also a fabulous choice for your summer wine cocktails too.It's the perfect wine for your white sangria recipes, where it would pair nicely with the very same citrus and tropical flavored fruits it itself boasts and, possibly, a bit of Lillet Blanc in place of the usual brandy.
Tasting Table also has a long list of white wine spritzers to share, many of which Costco's Kirkland Signature Ti Point Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough would pair perfectly with. Our grapefruit and rosemary white wine spritzer, for example, has the perfect combination of herbal and citrus flavors to complement this semi-dry wine — and all you need to pull it off is a fresh slice of grapefruit, a rosemary sprig, and a splash of club soda. You might also consider using it to whip up one of the best Italian aperitif cocktails, the bicicletta, made with your choice of bitter liqueur, club soda, and a slice of lemon or orange.