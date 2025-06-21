The Kirkland Signature White Wine That Should Be On Your Grocery List This Summer

From ultra rare bottles to boxes, Costco is a wine destination no matter the time of year. But for summer, there's one Kirkland Signature bottle that you should have on your Costco grocery list especially — and no, it's not the Kirkland Signature Prosecco Rosé, although it is an astounding value. Instead, Costco also has a white wine you should keep on your shopping radar this summer: the Kirkland Signature Ti Point Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough. Featured in Tasting Table's round up of the best white wines you can buy at Costco, the Kirkland Signature Ti Point Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough comes from New Zealand and is described as having notes of citrus, pineapple, and guava.

Balanced by herbal aromas and a dry finish and sold for anywhere between $7 to $8 depending on the Costco location you shop at, this wine is casual enough for you to drop an ice cube into or use for the absolute best white sangria. But it's not by any means a new discovery; people have been talking about this wine for awhile now. In 2024, winemaker Jeff Lee even told the Wall Street Journal that it stands up to brands that sell for three times the price. Knowing that, you might want to secure a case for yourself.