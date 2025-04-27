What Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Prosecco Rosé An Outstanding Value

Walk into Costco, and there are many quality Kirkland wines to buy for a decent price, which is one of the biggest perks of having a membership to the warehouse retailer. If rosé all day is your vibe, you might be tempted to pick up a bottle of Costco's Kirkland Prosecco Rosé out of the plethora of choices. The choice makes sense if you like a crispy, bubbly rosé compared to a non-carbonated version, but there are far more reasons why it also stands out compared to pricier versions of the booze.

According to our ranking of the best rosé wines to buy at Costco, which was conducted by sommelier Hayley Hamilton Cogill, Kirkland Signature Prosecco Rosé is worth the try, especially on a budget. "Kirkland Signature Prosecco Rosé is bubbly, zesty, and fresh, delivering quality and great taste at the bargain price of $7.99," she says. That's a considerable difference compared to Veuve Clicquot Brut Rose, which is upwards of $70.

Then, there's the quality that the low price doesn't sacrifice. "The wine category is relatively new, with Prosecco Rosé becoming a Denominazione di Origine Controllata (DOC), or Controlled Designation of Origin, in 2020," Cogill says. "Making the region a DOC ensures vintners and winemakers adhere to regulations that guarantee the wines are representative of the terroir."