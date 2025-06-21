Our Protein-Packed Banana Pudding Recipe Features An Unlikely (But Delicious) Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Banana pudding is a creamy and sweet dessert bursting with aromatic banana flavors. Most scratch-made puddings are custard bases that blend eggs and cream or sweetened condensed milk. However, our recipe for classic banana pudding uses vanilla pudding mix and whole milk as the base. While milk and eggs have a decent amount of protein, it's no match for the unlikely ingredient that's the foundation of our protein-packed banana pudding recipe. Our recipe developer swapped the traditional dairy and eggs for cottage cheese due to its incredibly high protein content.

Thanks to the cottage cheese, this pudding has a whopping 20 grams of protein per serving. But cottage cheese is more than a high-protein dairy product; it also has a deliciously creamy flavor with a slight tanginess that pairs perfectly with banana. If you're concerned about the lumpy texture from all those little cheese curds, don't worry; we put the cottage cheese in a blender until smooth.

Furthermore, while many banana pudding recipes use vanilla pudding mix, this cottage-cheese based pudding uses ripe bananas as flavor agents and sweeteners. So you get a pudding that actually tastes like bananas. A dash of vanilla extract, maple syrup, and cinnamon round out the flavor profile of the pudding with rich aromatic sweetness and a baking spice finish. Plus, blending all of these ingredients together is essentially a one-pot recipe that results in the smoothest, creamiest texture. One taste of this well-balanced pudding will make a cottage cheese fan out of anyone.