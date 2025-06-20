This Classic New England Candy Bar Is Perfect For Indecisive Snackers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Were you the kid who took forever to choose from a bowl of Halloween candy? Can you never decide which popular candy bars are the best? It's time to fly high and try a Sky Bar. If it's not available at a local brick-and-mortar store, you can still buy the classic New England candy online through retailers like Amazon and Walmart. It looks like an ordinary, slim milk chocolate bar. But snap it in half and you'll see that each segmented piece holds a different filling: chocolate fudge, peanut butter, vanilla cream, or caramel sauce.

Sky Bars aren't known around the globe or even the whole United States, but they're worth seeking out for the indecisive candy lover. In the mood for peanut butter in the morning and vanilla in the evening? Eat one or two squares of the bar and save the rest. Got equally indecisive friends? Forget Kit-Kats or left and right Twix bars; a Sky Bar can be split between four people, and everyone gets their preferred filling — unless two of you want caramel. That is best resolved by keeping a second bar to yourself. After all, if you're truly wishy-washy, you might go back and forth about which order to eat the squares.

The Sky Bar was released in 1938 by the Boston-based New England Confectionery Company, aka Necco (yes, like the wafers). It's gone through some different fillings over the years, but has managed to maintain a fanbase in its native area. In fact, devotees once saved the bar from a sad end.