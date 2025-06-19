8 Matiz Tinned Fish, Ranked Worst To Best
Tinned fish has been big in foodie circles for several years now. It's difficult to say whether that's because it's a convenient and delicious pantry staple or simply because a recession always seems to be looming these days. Either way, it's become one of my favorite go-to ingredients on hot summer nights when I just don't feel like cooking but still want my dinner to taste elevated and maybe even a little bit fancy. Out of all the tinned fish brands I've tried, Matiz has to be one of my favorites. The brand carries a variety of different types of tinned seafood, but for this ranking, I've focused on sardines, mackerel, and bonito del norte (white tuna). I've ranked these tinned fish based on flavor and texture, showing extra appreciation for the varieties that pack more flavor than an average tin of sardines.
Before you plan your next tinned fish snack board dinner, check out where each of these Matiz products falls to get a better sense of what you want to try next. Although this is a ranking, I have to admit that all Matiz products I tried were excellent, so you really can't go wrong. Grab some crackers or crusty bread, make yourself a side salad, and get ready to dig into these elevated Matiz tinned fish products with me.
8. Wild Sardines in Spanish Olive Oil
Although I tend to prefer tinned fish that features more flavor than just what the fish alone can provide, I can't deny that Matiz Wild Sardines in Spanish Olive Oil are delicious. This fish is prepared exceptionally simply, partnered with just Spanish olive oil and some salt. The result is salty, rich, and beautifully plump fish that can elevate just about any meal, whether you serve it as the main course or as a side dish to a larger entrée. This is a great option if you're preparing a recipe that calls for tinned sardines, as there are no additional flavors you'll have to worry about.
These sardines aren't exactly cheap, but they're a great option when you're okay with a bit of a splurge, and you want to make sure you're getting good quality tinned seafood. They're ranked in the bottom slot on this list just because they're a bit less interesting than some of the more flavorful options on this list, but if plain sardines are what you're searching for, then these definitely have you covered. Toss them with some pasta or a salad, and you have a light, healthy, and deeply delicious summertime meal.
7. Wild Caught Mackerel in Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Everyone has different preferences when it comes to tinned fish and seafood in general, and I just happen to enjoy mackerel slightly more than sardines, which is why Matiz Wild Caught Mackerel in Extra Virgin Olive Oil comes in above the plain sardine variety in this lineup. Like the sardines I've already covered, this tinned mackerel is prepared very simply, with nothing more than some Spanish olive oil and salt to enhance its flavor. However, that's really all it needs considering how flavorful the fish is. That flavor is mild and buttery with a subtle richness to it, and the relatively soft texture of the fish is only made more luscious from the inclusion of high-quality olive oil.
For those who want to enjoy tinned fish but prefer a variety that's a bit less fishy than sardines, this mackerel is a great option. Since it doesn't contain a bunch of spices or other seasonings, you can use it in basically any recipe that calls for tinned mackerel (or tinned fish more generally). That being said, it's delicious enough to shine on its own if you want to make it the centerpiece of your plate.
6. Wild Spicy Sardines with Piri Piri Pepper in Olive Oil
People have different tolerance for spicy food, and while some may think that something is really spicy, others will barely perceive the heat. In this case, you'd have to be really sensitive to heat to describe Matiz Wild Spicy Sardines with Piri Piri Pepper in Olive Oil as truly spicy. Yes, there's a hint of spice there, but it presents more as a bold, vegetal flavor than it does as actual heat. That lack of spice is why this product ranks comparatively low on this list, but it doesn't mean that it doesn't taste good. The mixture of olive oil and piri piri makes a distinct and somewhat unexpected combo that's still quite versatile.
This variety is ideal for the times when you want some spice in your tinned fish recipe, but you don't want to waste time on choosing the right spice or playing with spice combinations. It can make a simple dinner even easier, but it can also boost a simple bowl of pasta to a whole new level. Although it may not be the ideal product for the fans of truly spicy foods, it's still worth trying out just to switch up your regular tinned fish routine and give your dishes a slightly different character.
5. White Meat Tuna Bonito del Norte in Spanish Olive Oil
You can get canned tuna just about anywhere, but that doesn't mean that it's all created equal. In fact, best tuna brands use high-quality tuna, resulting in a product that is superior in flavor and texture. It just so happens that Matiz White Meat Tuna Bonito del Norte in Spanish Olive Oil is one of them. This fish differs from the albacore tuna you might be used to. The fish is wild caught from the Bay of Biscay in the Basque region of Spain. It's especially tender, with a mild and buttery flavor that will delight even the most frequent canned tuna eaters out there.
Like some of the other tinned fish on this list, this tuna doesn't boast a ton of spices and extra ingredients — it's simply enhanced by olive oil and salt. However, that humble combo really works and highlights the simple deliciousness of the fish all on its own. Although it may not be the most flavorful option on this list, it's absolutely worth checking out when you want to seriously upgrade your canned tuna recipes, especially sandwiches, pasta dishes, and salads.
4. Lightly Smoked Sardines in Spanish Olive Oil
When you still want to keep things simple but are looking for an extra hint of flavor and richness, look no further than Matiz Lightly Smoked Sardines in Spanish Olive Oil. These aren't a huge departure from the more standard Wild Sardines in Spanish Olive Oil. As the name of the product suggests, these are just smoked, which adds another layer of flavor and complexity to the fish. Although the difference between these two products isn't huge, the smokiness provides a beautiful flavor boost that helps this product land in the top half of this ranking.
I think this variety of tinned fish is especially delicious in salads, where it packs an extra pop of flavor you won't get from plain varieties. However, because there aren't a ton of other flavors in the mix, it won't compete with any other ingredients you decide to add to the dish. Still, though, these sardines are interesting enough to taste delicious when simply draped on a slice of toasted bread.
3. Spicy Tomato Mackerel
Perhaps the most flavorful, unique tinned fish variety in this haul, Matiz Spicy Tomato Mackerel was among my favorites. Again, this variety is not really particularly spicy, but it does offer more heat than the Wild Spicy Sardines with Piri Piri Pepper in Olive Oil. Plus, since mackerel tends to be quite milder than sardines, you can really pick up on those spicy notes more easily. But this tin isn't all about heat — you also get a lovely sweet, umami-like quality from the tomato, along with the richness that comes with a generous dose of olive oil. That combo makes for the most delicious, dippable olive oil to enjoy with a good piece of crusty bread.
Out of all of the tinned fish on this list, this variety may just be the most interesting on its own, ideally paired with crackers. That being said, since it offers such a lovely, complex flavor profile, it can easily be used in other dishes. It works particularly well with pasta since you can simply use the tomato-based sauce from the tin and transform it into an equally flavorful pasta sauce.
2. Wild Sardines with Natural Lemon Essence
Many canned sardine brands can often taste rich and fatty. Sure, that's part of the reason we love them so much, but sometimes I don't want something super heavy when I'm after a simple tinned fish meal. That's why these Wild Sardines with Natural Lemon Essence from Matiz are such a fantastic option. Yes, that fattiness is still there — these sardines are packed with plenty of olive oil — but the whole thing is balanced by the lemon essence to provide a beautiful brightness to the dish. The lemon flavor isn't overwhelming, but it's strong enough to add just the right amount of acidity and fruitiness to the equation.
This tinned fish would work great on its own, served with crackers or some bread on the side. I think it would be especially handy when you don't have lemons on hand and you want to provide some fresh lemon flavor to salads, pasta dishes, and sandwiches. Just like many other tinned fish options from Matiz, this product is simple, delicious, and super versatile.
1. Wild Small Sardines with Sweet Piquillo Peppers
I don't think it's a secret that I loved all of the tinned fish in this lineup, but my absolute favorite of the bunch were the Matiz Wild Small Sardines with Sweet Piquillo Peppers. These sardines tasted milder than any of the others included in the taste test, which is ideal for those who prefer a less fishy flavor profile. However, they were still super rich, with plenty of olive oil to provide a lovely sheen and infuse even more flavor. The peppers aren't particularly spicy, but they do have a nice, vegetal freshness to them, which paired nicely with all that fattiness from the olive oil and the fish itself.
Due to their small size, these sardines are ideal for snacking. Just drape them over your favorite crusty bread or crackers. I served them with dill pickles for an especially flavorful and super savory snack, but they'd also be tasty with other pickled veggies or partnered with some cheese. If you're only going to choose one Matiz product to try, it should absolutely be this one.
Methodology
I chose these Matiz tinned fish products based on the availability in a sampler pack that was purchased online. Besides texture, I ranked the products listed here according to flavor — first and foremost — prizing milder, less fishy options that offered more than just basic tinned fish flavor. I also paid attention to richness and acidity, and the best ranked products are all nicely balanced on that front. Tinned fish with soft flesh and a rich texture generally rose to the top of the ranking, although all varieties included in this taste test had a nice texture to them.