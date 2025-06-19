8 Matiz Tinned Fish, Ranked Worst To Best

Tinned fish has been big in foodie circles for several years now. It's difficult to say whether that's because it's a convenient and delicious pantry staple or simply because a recession always seems to be looming these days. Either way, it's become one of my favorite go-to ingredients on hot summer nights when I just don't feel like cooking but still want my dinner to taste elevated and maybe even a little bit fancy. Out of all the tinned fish brands I've tried, Matiz has to be one of my favorites. The brand carries a variety of different types of tinned seafood, but for this ranking, I've focused on sardines, mackerel, and bonito del norte (white tuna). I've ranked these tinned fish based on flavor and texture, showing extra appreciation for the varieties that pack more flavor than an average tin of sardines.

Before you plan your next tinned fish snack board dinner, check out where each of these Matiz products falls to get a better sense of what you want to try next. Although this is a ranking, I have to admit that all Matiz products I tried were excellent, so you really can't go wrong. Grab some crackers or crusty bread, make yourself a side salad, and get ready to dig into these elevated Matiz tinned fish products with me.