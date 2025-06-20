This Is How Non-Alcoholic Beer Is Really Made

There is a non-alcoholic beer boom going on right now, and a big part of it is coming from just how those beers are made. Unlike low-alcohol beer, which has an alcohol-by-volume in the 0.5 to 2.5% range, NA beer can have anywhere from zero up to 0.5% alcohol by volume. For years it was a flavorless punchline, but non-alcoholic beers have suddenly become one of the biggest trends in beer drinking over the past few years. In 2024 alone, sales surged 26%, per NBC News, even as traditional alcohol sales slightly declined. While some of this has been attributed to a rise in concerns of alcohol's negative health effects, there is also the undeniable fact that lots of modern breweries are making non-alcoholic beers that taste great and are sometimes indistinguishable from the real thing.

That change didn't just come about because of demand for NA beer, it came about due to innovations in the brewing process that have helped maintain the normal qualities of beer in their alcohol-free offshoots. There are actually a few different ways to make NA beer, but the two most common are controlled fermentation and alcohol removal, also called dealcoholization. In the first, beer is brewed in a strict way to produce less alcohol, while in the second it is brewed more normally, then has the alcohol removed. And both these methods have been impacted by breakthroughs that just happened in the past decade, from a better understanding of yeast to new filtration methods.