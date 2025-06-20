15 Popular Candies That Surprisingly Aren't Gluten-Free

If you follow a gluten-free diet, whether due to personal preferences, an allergy, or a medical condition like celiac disease, then you're well-versed in the challenges that come along with this lifestyle. From being cautious to avoid making a mistake with gluten-free dining to ensuring you are not tricked by foods that you think should be gluten-free, but actually aren't, you always have to be on your toes. You have to check (and re-check) ingredient labels, food production practices, and the risk of cross-contamination.

Everyone wants to be able to indulge in some candy from time to time. But, this too can be challenging when you can only eat gluten-free items. While some candies are labeled gluten-free, letting you know that they are safe, not all manufacturers add such labels to their products. This can leave you trying to make your best guess, which isn't always easy. And, if you have celiac disease or a wheat allergy, you could become seriously ill if you don't guess correctly. Ahead, we've rounded up a list of some candies that surprisingly are not gluten-free. Steer clear of these and opt for safer alternatives if you cannot have wheat, barley, or rye.