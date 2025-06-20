18 Best Ingredients To Include In Your Next Dense Bean Salad

We love a lunch recipe that's healthy, easy to prepare, and lasts more than a single day in the fridge. Of course, salad sounds like a great option, but if you eat leafy green salads regularly, then you know that they go soggy after just a few hours of refrigeration. So, how are you supposed to work more veggies into your diet if making a salad always has to be a big production right before you eat it? Enter the dense bean salad, the culinary brainchild of recipe developer Violet Witchel. The recipe format went wildly viral on social media, with various content creators making their own versions of the dish.

A dense bean salad is just what it sounds like: a bean-based salad that utilizes dense ingredients that won't go soggy right away. This allows you to make a big batch of the salad at the start of the week and then work your way through it for several days in a row. It might just be one of the quickest, easiest meal prep hacks out there, and we especially love making a dense bean salad on super busy weeks. However, some ingredients are better than others when you're trying to avoid a soggy, wilted texture in your salad. Choose a few of the options below, made with ingredients you probably already have on hand, and you're guaranteed a non-soggy, dense bean salad that will make eating healthy a breeze.