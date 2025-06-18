The Absolute Best Store-Bought Açaí Bowl Is Smooth And Flavorful

Açaí is an Amazonian fruit that Brazil has graciously exported to our northern shores, sparking widespread demand. As a fragile export, you'll never find açaí berries in the fresh produce section of the grocery store. But a quick glance at the frozen section will reveal plenty of frozen açaí products, from whole berries to more convenient bowls. We tasted and ranked five açaí bowls based on price, açaí base flavor, texture, and whether the bowl included mix-ins.

We named Pitaya Foods' frozen organic açaí and strawberry swirl smoothie bowl as the absolute best store-bought açaí bowl. These individually packaged snack bowls pack a powerful punch of flavors, a smooth, luscious texture, and contain the most unique combination of mix-ins we've ever seen. Açaí berries look like blueberries and taste like a cross between chocolate and fruit, with an irresistible sweet and tangy profile that most berries share. Pitaya Foods blended these frozen berries into the smoothest puree while also mixing in a swirl of pureed strawberries to bring a more complex flavor profile overall.

Pitaya means "dragonfruit" in Spanish, and true to its name, this bowl features swirls of refreshing dragon fruit. Along with dragon fruit and strawberry swirls, Pitaya enhances the chocolate notes inherent in açaí with fudgy chocolate ribbons. Where competitors used more well-known açaí bowl toppings like granola, seeds, and nuts, Pitaya Foods stood out with original mix-ins that really highlighted the taste of the açaí base.