This Cult-Favorite Dollar Store Is Perfect For Organizing Your Kitchen On A Budget
If you are passionate about both bargains and kitchen organization hacks, stepping into Daiso for the first time is akin to visiting your first toy store as a child. When you enter, you're greeted with aisles and aisles of attractively packaged (yet sometimes confoundingly labeled) products ranging from stuffed animals and stationery to kitchen gadgets, storage containers, and home organization tools. Like the Dollar Tree or Family Dollar, Daiso is not a traditional dollar store. In the U.S., prices range from $1.75 to $2.25 to $15 or more depending on the item and your location, and it can sometimes be hard to figure out the prices.
While your first time at Daiso might be a little confusing, savvy shoppers can find the perfect kitchen organization tools for much cheaper than those at chain stores like Target or The Container Store. If you're trying to reorganize your kitchen on a budget, you'll find an array of affordable storage options that can maximize space in your refrigerator, cabinets, and drawers. So, before you set off to this affordable (and international) retail chain, here's what you should keep an eye out for.
Organize kitchen drawers and cabinets quickly with storage baskets and bins
You can quickly eliminate mess and clutter in your kitchen drawers and cabinets with Daiso's wide range of storage baskets and bins. Available in almost any size imaginable, these simple, minimalist organization tools are perfect for sorting both small and large items. You can use bins and baskets to organize bags of snacks, sleeves of crackers, and other loose items in your kitchen cupboards, or for this dollar store solution for optimizing kitchen towel storage. Larger containers and shelves can be used for boxed items and canned goods.
The smaller baskets are perfect for kitchen drawers and are the ideal size for separating silverware, straws, chopsticks, and those random small items that always make their way into drawers. While the colors are somewhat limited, most of their containers are available in white, gray, black, and clear, so they are a great neutral option no matter your kitchen decor. Daiso also carries hooks that can be installed inside cupboard doors to hang utensils, kitchen towels, bags, and more, as well as magazine holders, which can be repurposed to store canned food.
Keep food fresh and safe with Daiso's food storage containers
Daiso also sells food storage containers that are designed for both highly specific needs (soy sauce and spices) as well as more general purposes. You can find both glass and BPA-free plastic containers that safely store cereal, nuts, granola, and dry goods like sugar and flour. The glass jars Daiso carries have tightly sealed lids to prevent moisture and bugs from spoiling your groceries, and some plastic containers come with measuring spoons or cups and lids with easy-pour spouts.
For storing non-food items like kitchen towels, sponges, and cleaning products, Daiso has a wide selection of stackable bins and boxes, plastic drawers in varying sizes, and reach-in bins. In the craft section, you can pick up some small wooden boxes to use for this DIY hack that maximizes kitchen countertop space.
While browsing, you'll also find some niche kitchen gadgets that range from practical to novelty, like the Daiso banana protector, which keeps a single banana from getting squished in your purse or lunch bag, or an easy sealer, which melts opened plastic bags to recreate a seal. The store also has Lazy Susans for maximum kitchen organization potential on countertops and in cabinets.