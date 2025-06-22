Use This Green Vegetable To Brighten Up Your Summer Pasta Salads

Beach picnics, backyard barbeques, and block parties just wouldn't be the same without summer pasta salads. They're the quintessential accompaniment to fried chicken, ribs, burgers, or even hot dogs. As synonymous with summer as watermelon and lemonade, a chilly pasta salad offers a welcome cool down when the temps heat up. While creamy macaroni salad may be ubiquitous when it comes to the nostalgia of summer pasta salad, you don't have to let it be relegated to that same old drab mayonnaise mess your grandma's grandma made since time began.

You can brighten things up with the addition of one super tasty green vegetable that will not only perk up that pasty pasta but elevate it to a whole new level — asparagus is the green veggie you need in mayo-based salads. Cooked correctly, asparagus has a distinct flavor unto itself. At once fresh and herbaceous, a little nutty, and even buttery with a sweet finish, asparagus is (in flavor and texture) very akin to the edible bits of an artichoke.

Both the simplicity and complexities of asparagus, along with its mild umami pop (owed in part to its high glutamate levels) make asparagus ideal for breaking up the monotony of just about any pasta salad from traditional veggie antipasti Italian pasta salad to more creative faves like bloody mary pasta salad. Asparagus adds a vibrant pop of color and savory flavor, as well as a crisp dimensionality that enlivens any pasta dish.