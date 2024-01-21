Asparagus Is The Green Veggie You Need In Mayo-Based Salads

Broccoli has long been the main choice for sturdy, green veggies in a creamy dressing, but asparagus is a worthy contender. While it's typically used as a side dish to accompany a meal, the gentle, crisp texture of asparagus also really thrives in mayo-based salads. Grassy with a tinge of bitterness, asparagus is often roasted or sauteed to bring out the natural sweetness that lies under the surface, but for salads we recommend a quick blanching technique. When covered in a creamy, tangy dressing, you'll find that asparagus is at its peak deliciousness. The juxtaposition of a thick, salty dressing and crisp, earthy vegetables only makes the mild flavor of asparagus stand out more.

Asparagus possesses a sweeter edge over broccoli, which means it brings a better balance to the sour flavor of the mayo. It's easy to sub it into a broccoli salad to create a tart, herbaceous dish for any occasion. After rinsing the asparagus, blanch it for around three minutes. This is when asparagus will hit its sweet spot — bright green and lacking its naturally raw, bitter flavor. Move it immediately into an ice cold bath to lock in the flavor and leave it there for three more minutes. Chop the asparagus into bite-sized pieces and combine it with mayo, chopped bacon, minced red onions, cranberries, sunflower seeds, and shredded cheddar.