12 Cheeses You Should Throw On The Grill This Summer

As the weather heats up, it's time to start firing up the grill and assembling your friends and family for all the fun outdoor or indoor gatherings. Nothing beats a summer barbecue, getting to socialize with your loved ones, and chowing down on some tasty eats. The grill makes it easy for everyone (except the griller) to relax and enjoy some delicious food without too much fuss. The only downside is that barbecues tend to always have the same sorts of foods. For those who are looking to vary it up with something more exciting, or just different, there's a world of grilled cheeses waiting for you to explore. And no, not a grilled cheese sandwich — we mean literal cheese getting placed on the grill.

If the thought of grilling slices of cheese surprises you, you'll be pleased to learn that yes, cheese can get even more delicious than it already is. Plus, there are a variety of cheeses that won't turn into a melted mess on the grill, but either hold their shape really well or melt in a way that still holds together. Or there are cheeses that you can melt on the grill, using a carrier of sorts. These cheeses go from being pretty good to fantastic, as the grill gives them some char marks, a smoky flavor, and alters their texture in the best ways possible. The trick is to know what you're working with and choose the right type of cheese. Here are some cheeses you should throw on the grill this summer.