What Types Of Chicken Can You Find In The Market, And Which One Is Best For Cooking?

When browsing through the meat aisle at the grocery store, the only classifications for poultry you may care about are whether it's a breast, wing, or thigh. However, there are other ways to differentiate between chickens that may help you pick the best one for each dish. From producing eggs to working as eco-friendly pest control, there are plenty of reasons for farmers to keep chickens around. Market chickens, however, are bred solely for consumption. They're raised differently from other chickens, such as egg-layers, with the goal of getting them to a certain weight that will allow them to be sold on the market.

With market chickens, there's a focus on giving the animals a hearty, healthy diet. As a result, they tend to grow at a faster rate than other kinds of poultry. There are several kinds of market chickens — including broiler, fryer, and roaster chickens — and how they're classified all comes down to the poultry's weight and age once it's able to be sold. When shopping at the grocery store, the label of the bird most likely won't say what kind of market chicken it is, but based on the weight, you can select the right one for your needs — though broilers are generally the most versatile.