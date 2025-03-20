Mistakes Everyone Makes When Braising Chicken

There's a reason why braising chicken is a time-honored technique. It requires two parts: searing the chicken until it's golden-brown and simmering it gently in a tasty liquid. It's the liquid that allows you to transform an inexpensive piece of poultry into a fall-off-the-bone-tender delight with a full flavor. Once you learn how to braise, you can do it to your heart's content and create versatile dishes like Mediterranean braised chicken thighs.

This is one cooking method that is both simple and complex at the same time. The steps required are easy to accomplish, but it's just as easy to make a seemingly insignificant error that could ultimately ruin your dish. I learned the technique in culinary school and mastered it over years, both as a personal chef and as someone who taught others how to do it via cooking classes. These are the mistakes you'll want to avoid for perfectly braised chicken every time.