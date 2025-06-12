The Frozen Breakfast Burrito Brand That Should Always Be In Your Cart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To fuel up for the day, nothing hits like a breakfast burrito. We're loving this make-ahead high-protein breakfast burrito recipe (if the body really is a temple, then this one feels like grout to hold the bricks together). Still, carefully wrapping and stuffing a homemade burrito can feel a little ambitious for busy weekday mornings. More realistically, hungry foodies on a time crunch are reaching for the freezer — and if you can relate, stock El Monterey on your next grocery run. In Tasting Table's ranking of 10 frozen breakfast burritos, El Monterey's Egg, Sausage, Cheese & Potato Burrito was far and away the best offering.

To test the products for our ranking, we simply slammed 'em in the microwave. No heating up the broiler, no fancy techniques; we wanted to be able to rank these frozen burritos as they would realistically perform on a busy morning, and, happily, El Monterey's burrito navigates the microwave like a professional. The flour tortilla stays soft and plush, but doesn't tear, become soggy, or pool juices.

Amazon product reviews share our sentiment. "I enjoy this product so much when I don't want to make a breakfast on the stove it's very satisfying and filling and microwaves well," writes one reviewer. Quoth another, "Breakfast is a meal to not miss. I love the fact of being able to microwave the product saves me time in the morning and the taste is amazing. This helps to avoid me missing my main meal of the day."