The Frozen Breakfast Burrito Brand That Should Always Be In Your Cart
To fuel up for the day, nothing hits like a breakfast burrito. We're loving this make-ahead high-protein breakfast burrito recipe (if the body really is a temple, then this one feels like grout to hold the bricks together). Still, carefully wrapping and stuffing a homemade burrito can feel a little ambitious for busy weekday mornings. More realistically, hungry foodies on a time crunch are reaching for the freezer — and if you can relate, stock El Monterey on your next grocery run. In Tasting Table's ranking of 10 frozen breakfast burritos, El Monterey's Egg, Sausage, Cheese & Potato Burrito was far and away the best offering.
To test the products for our ranking, we simply slammed 'em in the microwave. No heating up the broiler, no fancy techniques; we wanted to be able to rank these frozen burritos as they would realistically perform on a busy morning, and, happily, El Monterey's burrito navigates the microwave like a professional. The flour tortilla stays soft and plush, but doesn't tear, become soggy, or pool juices.
Amazon product reviews share our sentiment. "I enjoy this product so much when I don't want to make a breakfast on the stove it's very satisfying and filling and microwaves well," writes one reviewer. Quoth another, "Breakfast is a meal to not miss. I love the fact of being able to microwave the product saves me time in the morning and the taste is amazing. This helps to avoid me missing my main meal of the day."
El Monterey Egg, Sausage, Cheese & Potato Burrito delivers on taste and texture
The El Monterey Egg, Sausage, Cheese & Potato Burrito boasts enough structural integrity to be loaded up with hearty fillings — praise which could not be extended to many competitors in our frozen burrito ranking and their fall-apart tortillas. It's this toughness that makes the burrito's filling-factor possible. As we mentioned in our review, "This breakfast wrap has all of the goodness that you'd hope for: cheesy, eggy filling with plenty of sausage and potatoes, all wrapped up in that perfectly soft flour tortilla." On the palate, the interplay of well-seasoned ingredients delivers savory depth and surprising dimensionality for something that comes packaged and frozen. El Monterey's burrito also delivers on price point. At a Target in Brooklyn, New York, individual burritos cost just $1.89.
For more Tex-Mex flair, pair that El Monterey breakfast burrito with a steaming mug of New Mexico Piñon Coffee. One of the largest coffee roasters in the state, the brand makes an array of different New Mexican-inspired flavors; the Adobe Morning coffee flavored with cinnamon and hazelnut would lend a welcome subtly-sweet counterbalance to our favorite ultra-savory breakfast burrito. The El Monterey burrito is so impressive, in fact, that it could totally pass as the entree for an elaborate weekend brunch with friends. To complete the meal, pair that sausage, egg, cheese, and potato burrito with this refreshing summer tomato and blackberry salad with chunks of avocado, zucchini, and sweet corn.