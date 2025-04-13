New Mexico's food scene is legendary among gourmets near the Southwest and afar. From Tex-Mex cuisine to the fabulous Santa Fe restaurants that inspired a whole musical number in the Pulitzer Prize and Tony-award-winning "Rent," there's much to sing about. But, one perhaps-overlooked gem of the state's culinary prowess is its coffee roasters — namely New Mexico Piñon Coffee.

New Mexico Piñon Coffee began in 1994 by roasting and selling its coffee out of the back of a red pickup truck. It's all about entrepreneurial drive and moxie — not unlike fellow now-giant Van Leeuwen ice cream, which got its start selling cones out of the back of a repurposed yellow truck on the streets of New York City. Now, just over 30 years later, Piñon has emerged as one of the largest coffee roasters in the state of New Mexico, roasting more than a million pounds of beans every single year and curating an active Instagram account with tens of thousands of followers.

Today, the bags of Piñon coffee are printed with illustrations of the red pickup truck that started it all. In its merch shop, Piñon Coffee even sells a baseball cap embroidered with a red pickup truck as a nod to its roots. In fact, Piñon Coffee's entire branding follows a signature, recognizable red and yellow color palette, which is as comforting as it might be an homage to that first red pickup truck and New Mexico's sandy desert landscape.