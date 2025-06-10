If Your Nespresso's Lungo Setting Is Giving You A Bitter Brew, Do This Instead

There's nothing quite like a fresh cup of coffee first thing in the morning. Making your own coffee or espresso at home offers the chance to customize it to your liking and ensure that it comes out tasting the same each day. Not to mention, there are plenty of ways to save money by making coffee at home. If you have a Nespresso machine, you have a wide array of options when it comes to the type of coffee you can make, its strength, and even its flavor. This variety, however, can make for a learning curve as you adjust to using your Nespresso.

Making a bitter-tasting lungo coffee is a prime example of a common mishap that occurs when you use Nespresso's customization features. Using this Nespresso tip for personalizing your coffee can open up plenty of possibilities for experimentation with your morning brew, but it may take a little time to master. The key? It's all in the amount of water you use.

The best way to make sure your lungo doesn't come out bitter and watered down is to use a shorter shot. This means holding down for less time on the button so you don't overbrew and end up with excess, dirty-tasting water in your cup. Making a shorter shot on the lungo setting of your Nespresso can prevent the coffee from coming out too bitter. If you program your machine to brew a lungo shot that is too long, you'll cause excess water to come out through the capsule, diluting the strength and creating a bitter taste from the brewed grounds inside.