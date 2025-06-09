Skip The Wait And Make Instant Chia Pudding With This Hack
Chia pudding is a healthy, easy breakfast packed with fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and other nutrients. It's been around for a while now, but it's been having a bit of a moment over the past few years. Made by soaking chia seeds in liquid, a classic chia pudding usually takes at least eight hours to set. People often mix the seeds with their favorite milk and some sweetener, like maple syrup or honey, and leave it in the fridge overnight to eat the next day. However, there is a small trick you can employ if you don't have that much time to spare.
All you need to do is pour hot water over the chia seeds instead of cold milk. The hot water greatly speeds up the absorption process, meaning you can have chia pudding ready in just 15 minutes or so.
A ½ cup of chia seeds typically requires about 3 cups of liquid, but a few tablespoons of seeds is all you need for one portion. Once you've heated the water, or milk if you prefer, pour over the seeds and stir, adding any desired flavorings. Leave it to set until it's thick and creamy.
Make the best instant chia pudding
Another quick chia pudding method calls for adding just a few spoonfuls of hot water to the chia seeds and mixing in the cold milk after they're set. It's the same method you use when you sub out an egg white with chia seeds. Just cover the seeds with two parts water, let them soak for about five minutes, add in the milk and sweetener, and leave for a few minutes more.
Using yogurt instead of milk is also an option if you opt for this method. After the seeds have set, spoon in about ½ cup yogurt, or less depending on how you like the texture of your pudding, and stir until fully incorporated. Greek yogurt will lead to a thicker result, and flavored yogurts can also be used.
Speaking of flavors, you can experiment with vanilla, cinnamon, cardamom, cocoa powder, or even pumpkin pie spice. Peanut butter chia pudding is also delicious, as is mango coconut chia pudding and cranberry almond chia pudding. Protein powder is another great addition, as is matcha powder or dried fruit. Eat it straight up or top it with fresh fruit and nuts. A mason jar will make life a lot easier -– just make sure it's heatproof!