Skip The Wait And Make Instant Chia Pudding With This Hack

Chia pudding is a healthy, easy breakfast packed with fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and other nutrients. It's been around for a while now, but it's been having a bit of a moment over the past few years. Made by soaking chia seeds in liquid, a classic chia pudding usually takes at least eight hours to set. People often mix the seeds with their favorite milk and some sweetener, like maple syrup or honey, and leave it in the fridge overnight to eat the next day. However, there is a small trick you can employ if you don't have that much time to spare.

All you need to do is pour hot water over the chia seeds instead of cold milk. The hot water greatly speeds up the absorption process, meaning you can have chia pudding ready in just 15 minutes or so.

A ½ cup of chia seeds typically requires about 3 cups of liquid, but a few tablespoons of seeds is all you need for one portion. Once you've heated the water, or milk if you prefer, pour over the seeds and stir, adding any desired flavorings. Leave it to set until it's thick and creamy.