How 10 US Sodas Differ From Their International Versions

One pleasure of traveling abroad is tasting international versions of popular American products. It's interesting to experience the subtle, or glaring, differences in flavor, texture and ingredients, that vary based on regional palates. Whether it's Mexican Doritos, which apparently taste better, or McDonald's U.S. vs. UK serving sizes, brands must adopt a "when in Rome" approach.

American products sometimes include ingredients that are illegal in other countries. Companies have to reformulate the recipe before they can be legally sold. The changes are often too subtle to recognize, though there are many popular products with noticeably different flavor profiles.

Take soda, for example. Mexican Coca-Cola is famously known for having a distinctive taste when compared to the American original. While mostly due to the ingredients, some say that canned and bottled soda taste different, too. It's one of several U.S. sodas included in this list that differ from their international versions.