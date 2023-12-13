UK Government Seized Mtn Dew, Jolly Ranchers, And Other Treats Over Illegal Ingredients

British food regulators have outlawed chemicals and food additives that the American government has not. Mineral oil, erythrosine (known as Red Dye 3), and calcium disodium EDTA were among the ingredients named as non-compliant. Mineral oil is sold as both a laxative and a moisturizer. It's perfectly safe for consumption on its own but, according to the U.K. government, it can cause cancer when it is combined with other ingredients. Red Dye 3 is made from petroleum and has been linked to thyroid cancer and hyperactivity, though the science behind the correlation remains inconclusive. According to Consumer Reports, the FDA banned the use of Red Dye 3 in cosmetics in 1990, leaving many American consumers perplexed as to why it is safe to eat when it isn't safe to touch.

Calcium disodium EDTA (which unfortunately has no shorthand title) is a preservative used in food, cosmetic, and industrial products. The studies (collated by Heathline) on this crystalline powder are also inconclusive, but some studies have suggested it is linked to colon cancer, and a few animal studies were believed to show it had deleterious effects on reproductive health, including birth defects. The British government seems less inclined to put their population at risk while the jury is still out, something many American citizens are envious of. The seizure of sweets is unlikely to cause any change in American food regulations, but it is certainly a reminder to be mindful of what we eat.