Why Fanta In The US Tastes So Different From Its Overseas Counterpart

If you're a soda fan who has vacationed overseas, then you might have noticed that Fanta is completely different outside of the U.S. in both taste and color. Orange-flavored Fanta in Europe is much lighter in color — skewing more yellow instead of the bright orange hue that it has in the States. As for the taste, American Fanta is noticeably sweeter. As it turns out, these differences are a result of the ingredient list for Fanta being quite different in the U.S. than it is in European countries.

Fanta in the U.K., for example, contains actual juice — which explains why it looks closer to genuine orange juice. In contrast, American Fanta contains high-fructose corn syrup instead of pure sugar and does not contain any real juice. Additionally, Fanta in the U.S. has a sweeter taste because it contains 73 grams of sugar per bottle versus only 22.5 grams in U.K. Fanta. Other European countries also differ in ingredients. For example, Italian Fanta has less sugar than the U.S. version and does contain orange juice from concentrate, but it still contains more than double the sugar of the U.K. version at 59 grams. As for why the ingredient list differs, it mostly comes down to differences in regulation per country?