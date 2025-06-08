Give Caprese Salad An Elevated Twist By Preparing It Like This

Creamy mozzarella, peak-season tomatoes, a few tears of fresh basil leaves, and a drizzle of olive oil and balsamic: It's caprese, and it's kind of perfect exactly as it is. Although some purists may prefer it rustic and untouched, it's a dish that invites playful experimentation. You can chop it up, use sun-dried or cherry tomatoes, or swap in peaches or plums. Why mess with perfection? Because it's fun, and because caprese is deliciously modular.

Think of it less as a rigid recipe and more as a set of design elements. The mild, spongy mozzarella is a neutral canvas, highlighting a juicy, in-season element, the fruity acids grounded with an herbaceous green garnish. Olive oil and balsamic finish it, connecting all the components with a rich, bright balance. They're building blocks that fit together in pleasing proportion, and once you identify and understand them, you can stack or swap them however you want.

If you want to play with the form and elevate your caprese salad, try hasselbacking your tomatoes. The effect is elegant and surprising: Thin vertical slices, just short of the base of the tomato, create a fan shape to tuck fresh mozzarella and basil into. The hasselback technique is kind of fussy, but visually striking and photogenic, and in these days of doing it for the 'gram, we hasselback everything from zucchini to squash, and even sausages. So why not tomatoes and mozzarella?