The 5 Best Ways To Drink Chocolate Whiskey (Besides Sipping It Straight)

If you're in a treat-yourself kind of mood and looking for a sophisticated approach, whiskey plus chocolate make for an irresistibly indulgent pairing. There are both shared and contrasting flavor notes between them, from cocoa to caramel, nuttiness to vanilla, and all kinds of fruits and spices. It's a winning combo, and eating chocolate while drinking whiskey isn't the only way to enjoy it thanks to chocolate-flavored whiskey. There are absolutely some brands whose offerings in this department skew cloyingly sweet and obviously artificially flavored, and all around miss that aforementioned sophisticated mark. But if you look at some of the best flavored whiskeys, you'll find versions from distilleries like Ballotin, Kings County Distillery, Southern Tier Distilling Company, and Bird Dog intentionally made with high-quality ingredients for a full whiskey experience highlighted by a touch of desserty magic.

It might seem like the only way to sip something this unique and intensely flavorful is straight, but we're here with a whole selection of fun cocktail ideas that really make chocolate whiskey shine even brighter. This flavored spirit quickly reveals itself to be a rounded, warming, sweet addition to cocktails both classic and new, an instant layer of complexity or way to build a new flavor profile with some of your favorite ingredients. Sweeten your home-bartending repertoire with chocolate whiskey renditions of an old fashioned, a black Manhattan, a Godfather, and different spins on coffee tipples and minty drinks.