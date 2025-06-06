Take Your Lobster Rolls To Another Level With This Other Classic Summer Seafood

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're in the Northeast or not, lobster rolls are on the summer menu. Not only can you take advantage of cheaper lobster meat prices in the summer, but you can also level up your lobster rolls with another classic summer seafood: crab meat. Often compared to each other, both crab meat and lobster meat exhibit a nice balance of sweet, briny, and umami.

Lobsters are meaty yet tender, while crab meat is juicier with a flaky texture. Lobster meat is the buttery complement to the more delicate and sweeter crab meat. Both blend perfectly with a mayo-based sauce, as indicated with the mayo-based mixture used to make these crab cake sliders, for example. Of course, both lobster and crab meat lend well to being cooked in a simmering pan of butter with fresh herbs. So, whether you're craving Connecticut-style hot lobster rolls or cold Maine-style lobster rolls, a crab-meat addition is more than welcome. Plus, lobster meat tends to be more expensive, on average, than crab meat. So, swapping a portion of the lobster meat with crab meat is both economical and more decadent. If you really want to save big, try Trans Ocean's Crab Classic Imitation Crab Meat.

Being the larger, sturdier, and chewier of the two, lobsters can still be the star of the show. You can try substituting a third of the lobster meat with crab meat. You'll get large meaty lobster meat chunks surrounded by flaky crab meat for the ultimate textural contrast.