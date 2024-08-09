Don't Skip This Step When Making Lobster Rolls

Fresh lobster rolls certainly hit the spot when you're dining al fresco on a warm day, but you can also make homemade ones any time of the year to satisfy your craving. As you might know, fresh lobster meat comes with quite the price tag, so you want to get it right without trial and error. There's a lot to know about how to buy and cook whole lobsters, but celebrity chef at this year's U.S. Open, Josh Capon, has some advice you should consider.

"Be sure to season your water before you cook your lobsters with salt," Capon explains. "Same as salting your pasta water. You want to create the flavor of the sea, which will help season the lobster meat while it's cooking from the inside out." You should be relatively generous with the salt to bring out the flavor of the lobster. For every quart of water, use a tablespoon of salt. And for reference, you'll need around three quarts of water for every 1½ pounds of lobster.