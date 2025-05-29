Prevent A Soggy Lobster Roll Bun With These 3 Simple Steps

Here at Tasting Table, we're all about a lobster roll enjoyed by the water. But that seaside lobster roll itself should never be soggy. Today's expert tip comes from Steve Kingston, owner of Maine seafood mainstay The Clam Shack and advisor to the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative. According to Kingston, there's a three-pronged method that seafood-loving home cooks can use to help prevent their homemade lobster rolls from turning out soggy.

"Chill your lobster meat after cooking," Kingston shares in an interview with Tasting Table. "Never toss it straight from the pot into the bun." To expedite the process, fill a wide bowl with cool water. Your lobsters have cooked fully once they're bright red in hue, at which point they can be transferred to that cold water and left to chill for three to five minutes before cracking. Maine lobsters naturally thrive in cold waters, after all. Pro tip: Foodies on a budget can also swap the lobster for salmon to make a savory, luxurious roll — just be sure to chill it after cooking.

"Second," says Kingston, "toast or grill the bun. A warm, slightly crisp roll adds structure and keeps the moisture out." Soft white bread rolls are customary for true Maine lobster rolls, but they can become soggy more quickly than harder breads. To bypass this, give those split-top hot dog buns a light toast. Beyond the structural integrity, the toasted bread's slight sweetness also emphasizes the subtle sweetness of the meat tucked inside.