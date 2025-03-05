The Fish Swap You Need For A Cheaper, Lobster Roll-Inspired Sandwich

Let's be real: Lobster rolls are undeniably delicious, but they come with quite a few cons — they're pricey at the store and a complete hassle to make at home. They require effort, patience, and access to fresh, high-grade seafood. It's not a waste of money per se, but sometimes, you just want to satisfy the craving without breaking the bank on a single sandwich. In that case, there may be a fish alternative you have yet to try — one that might just be good enough to fill the spot: salmon salad. Already a treat on its own, it only gets better when turned into salmon salad rolls. This budget-friendly swap delivers everything you'd typically find in a classic lobster roll, aside from the hefty price tag.

It's not without reason that salmon is also a worthy alternative to lobster in bisque as well as many other dishes. Although not entirely similar, both lobster and salmon share an oceanic sweet tone that ensures the rolls remain true to their signature lightness. Their difference comes in nuances, in which lobster is briny and lightly savory while salmon is buttery and ever-so-slightly fishy. Nevertheless, when masked by the creamy, tangy dressing, they become almost indistinguishable, nothing more than pleasant undertones. Each bite still offers the seaside bliss you know and love, so the rolls are as enjoyable as ever.