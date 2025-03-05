The Fish Swap You Need For A Cheaper, Lobster Roll-Inspired Sandwich
Let's be real: Lobster rolls are undeniably delicious, but they come with quite a few cons — they're pricey at the store and a complete hassle to make at home. They require effort, patience, and access to fresh, high-grade seafood. It's not a waste of money per se, but sometimes, you just want to satisfy the craving without breaking the bank on a single sandwich. In that case, there may be a fish alternative you have yet to try — one that might just be good enough to fill the spot: salmon salad. Already a treat on its own, it only gets better when turned into salmon salad rolls. This budget-friendly swap delivers everything you'd typically find in a classic lobster roll, aside from the hefty price tag.
It's not without reason that salmon is also a worthy alternative to lobster in bisque as well as many other dishes. Although not entirely similar, both lobster and salmon share an oceanic sweet tone that ensures the rolls remain true to their signature lightness. Their difference comes in nuances, in which lobster is briny and lightly savory while salmon is buttery and ever-so-slightly fishy. Nevertheless, when masked by the creamy, tangy dressing, they become almost indistinguishable, nothing more than pleasant undertones. Each bite still offers the seaside bliss you know and love, so the rolls are as enjoyable as ever.
Ease of preparation is another great bonus of this substitution
Another reason to take this substitution into consideration is convenience. Knowing how to buy and cook a live lobster properly is no easy feat. Before it ends up in your sandwich roll, it needs to be boiled, cracked, and deshelled. Salmon, on the other hand, is as simple as can be. The fresh filets only require a quick round of baking or searing and they're done before you know it. No need for special tools or excessive effort, just straightforward cooking.
Working with salmon, especially for salads, is also made easier by the various forms this fish comes in. From the pantry to your sandwich rolls, canned salmon keeps the effort at a minimum. Just crack it open, drain the liquid, and the flaky meat is ready. Smoked salmon, which comes with the bonus of a more intense taste, is even simpler as it's good to go straight out of the package. The same goes for leftover salmon from last night's dinner.
As you're assembling the salmon salad, there's also room for creativity. Mayonnaise or Greek yogurt, lemon juice, celery, herbs, and seasoning are the usual choices for the salad base, but feel free to aim for more flavor versatility. Tiny as they may seem, a pinch of capers can really make a tangy impact on the overall taste profile. With mustard, hot sauce, and horseradish added, you can even have a remoulade sauce to give the rolls an elevated twist.