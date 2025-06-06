Here's How Long Tofu Will Last After Opening

If you'd like to keep opened tofu around for longer than a few days, you can also freeze it. Doing so will keep tofu fresh for up to a year. Plus, frozen tofu has stronger structural integrity and a firmer finish. It can retain its shape well and yields crispier results in fried recipes. Freezing can also give tofu a denser and chewier mouthfeel while also enabling it to absorb more flavors. However, this change in texture also means that freezing is not suitable for silken tofu which is known for its soft and creamy consistency.

To freeze, discard any water in the packaging and pat the tofu dry with paper towels. Then, you can either freeze the entire block as it is in an airtight container, or dice it into smaller bits first to make it easier to defrost later. When it's time to cook, just transfer the frozen tofu to the fridge for a couple of hours to thaw, or pop it in some warm water to speed things up.

Regardless of how you store tofu, its shelf life isn't set in stone so it's a good idea to know when your opened tofu may be spoiled. Keep your eyes and nose on the lookout for signs of discoloration or the presence of pungent odors. Tofu is inherently whitish in color and if it looks like its turning into a darker shade, it's likely spoiled. Another thing to be on the lookout for is if the tofu starts feeling slimy or sticky in any way. That's an indicator that the tofu is past its best and isn't fit for consumption. If you notice any of these signs, it's a good idea to toss out that opened tofu.