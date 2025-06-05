The Massive Ground Beef Recall That Rocked Costco Back In The '90s

Although Costco is known for offering items in bulk, it actually offers fewer different products when compared to other stores — around 4,000 compared to 30,000, which is one of the reasons it's able to keep its prices lower than most other retailers. Over the years, the chain has sometimes had to offer even fewer items than usual after having to pull a product from shelves. One of the biggest recalls to affect the warehouse chain happened just 14 years after the very first Costco location opened its doors.

In June 1998, the company issued a recall for frozen ground beef patties in all 24 states that they operated in at the time due to concerns of potential contamination with E. coli bacteria. The decision affected 172,000 pounds of ground beef across two products (6-pound packages of Kirkland Signature Ground Sirloin and Loin of Beef, in boxes of 18 ⅓-pound frozen patties and boxes of 24 ¼-pound frozen patties) and stemmed from one reported illness in New York state. A report by SFGate claimed this marked the first time Costco recalled one of its own products.