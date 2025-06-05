Swap The Whipped Cream On Your Starbucks Iced Mocha With A More Enjoyable Option

The Starbucks iced caffè mocha may not be as iconic as its pumpkin spice latte, but dare we say it's just as tasty (and more reliable)? The combo of espresso, mocha sauce, milk, and a whipped cream topping is pretty much flawless ... save for that last part. Whipped cream isn't bad, but ordering cold foam instead adds extra flavor and makes your coffee more than the sum of its parts.

Starbucks' two-ingredient whipped cream is excellent on its hot chocolate, but less ideal for iced beverages. The stiff cream doesn't combine well with a cold mocha, even if you stir it a whole bunch. When you tilt the cup to meet your lips, the cloud of cream tends to float away from the opening, making it hard to enjoy a cohesive drink. You either have to alternate sips of whip and coffee using a straw (a pain when you're in a rush), or settle for a lump of topping left over at the bottom of your cup.

One of the main differences between cold foam and whipped cream is the texture: Cold foam is basically frothed milk, with a light, bubbly, thinner consistency that dissolves into cold drinks for the perfect union. Trying different foams makes for a more exciting and easy-to-enjoy mocha. You might even agree that it's one of the Starbucks drinks you should always order with cold foam.