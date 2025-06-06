How To Brew Loose Leaf Tea Without An Infuser: 4 Easy Ways

You can brew tea in pretty much any heat-resistant container, but be sure to use one that won't diffuse some of its own flavor into your tea like a plastic container. Plastic tends to be quite porous, so may absorb flavors and aromas from other foods that you've mixed or stored in the container. Plastic also contains its own chemicals, like Bisphenol A, also known as BPA, and antimony, which may be released as the hot water softens the plastic and allows chemicals to leach out.

You'll also want to stay away from thin, clear glass like drinking glasses. These are not made to withstand high temperatures and will shatter due to thermal shock, which happens when there's a sudden big change in temperature. Aluminum cups are also not recommended, as there can be a chemical reaction between the metal and the tannins in the tea. Some good choices are heat-proof glass, and ceramic and glazed containers — the glazing seals the surfaces of the container that will come into contact with your tea and hot water.

When brewing tea in a container, you'll more than likely transfer the leafless tea into a cup to drink from, which means you'll need to separate the tea liquid from the leaves. A tea strainer is ideal for this purpose, but if you do not have one of those, you can use a normal mesh strainer or even a colander. Just position it over your cup and slowly pour your tea through the strainer — too fast and a greater volume of liquid comes out and could spill onto your counter.