The Worst Tillamook Cheese You Can Buy, According To Our Taste Test

Although it is most well-known for its vast array of cheese products, Oregon-based Tillamook also has a plethora of ice cream flavors and a highly-rated extra creamy butter. It's even expanded its dairy dominance of the grocery store by introducing a line of frozen pizza and mac and cheese. While we may be fans of most of its products, they can't all be favorites. In our ranking of 10 Tillamook cheeses, the Monterey Jack flavor was our taste tester's least favorite Tillamook cheese, although they did still say that it's better than most other brands of Monterey Jack available at the average grocery store, and that this block of Jack still would not disappoint.

Our taste tester's main gripe with Tillamook's Monterey Jack cheese was that the flavor was so mild compared to the other cheeses, which caused it to fall to the bottom of the Tillamook range. The Jack had a neutral flavor, however, it wasn't so lacking in flavor that it was considered bland. With Tillamook offering such a wide variety of block cheeses, like Sharp Cheddar and Extra Sharp White Cheddar, which took first place in our ranking, it can be hard for such a mellow, moderately flavored block of Monterey Jack to compete with the bold tasting notes of sharp cheddars.