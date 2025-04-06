Land O'Lakes Vs Tillamook: Who Makes The Best Butter?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ah, butter. It's a staple part of diets all around the world. You need it for baking decadent desserts like gooey brown butter cake, tasty soups (such as this velvety, butter-forward soup created by Barbara Lynch that really takes matters to the next level), and savory dishes, and as a base component for tons of different sauces. But when it comes to the butter game, which brands are the best and which fall shy? We have a whole list of 12 popular grocery store butter brands that we've ranked before, but today we're going to narrow it down and take a closer look at Land O'Lakes and Tillamook butter in particular.

Both of these brands fell into the middle of our chart, but our taster personally ranked Tillamook one place above Land O'Lakes. The "extra creamy" label really did its work here: Tillamook stood out as one of the creamiest butters we tried, having a rich mouthfeel despite its 81% butterfat. Comparatively, Land O'Lakes, while less expensive, is basically perfectly mid. It does have a nice creamy texture and some good density without being greasy, but the flavors are pretty one-note, heavily leaning on dairy sweetness. Comparatively, Tillamook had some savory umami alongside its own sweetness. We really only dock points for the kind of funky candy-like tang at the very end of the aftertaste.