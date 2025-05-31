12 Rejected Food Pitches From Shark Tank That Went On To Become Successful

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over its decade-plus duration, "Shark Tank" has birthed many legends. Think Poppi Soda, the prebiotic soda that has the manicured hands of every Hollywood A-lister wrapped around it. While the Sharks can be credited with turning everyday businesses into million-dollar legends, there have been several cases where they fumbled the ball.

Not every entrepreneur that steps on the carpet walks away with a deal — in certain cases, they walk out with something even better. Brands that appear on the show famously receive the "Shark Tank" glow-up and end up selling out their entire inventory with the publicity received from the show. Even when the Sharks fail to believe in an entrepreneur's vision, the earnestness and raw emotions displayed in the tank move the viewers, who then take it upon themselves to spur brands on to success.

In the food and beverage aisle, many brands have defied the odds and taken the longer route to success, even without walking through the doors a Shark can open. Celebrity investors came flocking to Super Coffee, while Kodiak Cakes has Zac Efron sitting on its board member panel. There are plenty of fish in the sea, but the Sharks likely regret not reeling in these successful brands when they appeared on the show.