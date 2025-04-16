Here's What To Know About Surprise Cake From Shark Tank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Birthday cakes are one of the most timeless food traditions we have, but when the folks behind Surprise Cake went on "Shark Tank," that was something they were looking to change. Founded by the mother-son team of Liz Charm and Jordan Long, Surprise Cake came into "Shark Tank's" twelfth season with the goal of bringing something new to birthdays. The company was first conceived by Charm when she had the idea, a dream actually, to hide her daughter's birthday present inside the cake. That present was a cell phone. So, when Charm called the phone and saw the birthday guests' elated reaction as they realized the gift was in the cake, she knew she had a winner on her hands. There was just one problem: she realized that it's not actually legal to package inedible objects inside food commercially.

That's where Charm's son came in, and Surprise Cake was truly born. Long had a background in engineering and worked with a product designer to make a stand where the gifts could be enclosed inside a cylinder that would pop out of the cake, making everything food safe and legal. The stand is spring-loaded, so no batteries are required, and the cake-popping stand also comes with a coring tool so the cylinders could be placed inside almost any cake. There was even a music box built into the stand to make the surprise more festive. However, Charm revealed they were looking for a rather steep investment: $200,000 for 8% equity.