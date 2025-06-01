15 Ways To Dress Your Fish Sandwich That Don't Involve Tartar Sauce

Tartar sauce is indeed a highly popular condiment for fish dishes and sandwiches, but sometimes you want to stray from the basics. And in these moments, you may seek alternative ways to dress your fish sandwich. There are a lot of options — more than you may have initially thought — and you don't have to feel out of your element, as many dressings incorporate ingredients you already use with fish anyway, like lemon, butter, mayonnaise, or herbs. There is plenty of wiggle room for a dressing once you factor in the different types of toppings, buns, and fish for the base of your meal. You'll easily find a delicious way to give your seafood sandwich added pizzazz, no matter what ingredients you're working with.

We have a range of ways to dress your fish sandwich, whether you prefer something creamy, spicy, tangy, or sweet. There's a little bit of everything depending on your mood and any accoutrements on your sandwich. We'll talk about what flavors and textures it brings to your dish, if it works well with a particular fish, and any other information you may need. Hungry yet? Let's dive in.