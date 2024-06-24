The Seasoned Mayo That Makes An Easy Sauce For Fried Fish

Fried fish is a perfect combination of textures, taking a tender, flaky filet and coating it with a crunchy batter to provide the ultimate mouthfeel. There are many fun ways to season fried fish and even more options for dressing. Tartar and remoulade are two types of sauces great for dipping, and you can make the most out of your fried fish with a simple mixture that straddles both: mayonnaise and Old Bay seasoning are ideal for dipping fish sticks or saucing up a fish sandwich.

Despite their differences, the biggest commonality between tartar sauce and remoulade is that both are usually made starting with mayonnaise as the base. Naturally, pairing mayo with a hearty shake of Old Bay is an easy and tasty sauce to suit your fried fish.

Temperature-wise, a dip of cool mayo as a condiment makes a melty contrast to a hot piece of freshly fried fish. Further, the mixture of fried fish oils with the oil content of mayonnaise is a complementary parallel of fats. Amping up the factor of mild-mannered mayo with Old Bay, itself a seasoning blend synonymous with seafood, only enhances the delicious fish flavors. Whipping up a batch of Old Bay seasoned mayonnaise is super simple.