4 Expert Cooking Tips To Make Steak Fajitas 10X Better

There are so many ways to get inventive with Tex-Mex. You can make a hearty cauliflower rice casserole, whip up some rich and creamy street corn chicken, or try out a homemade chilaquiles recipe to wow the breakfast table. Sometimes, though, all you want are some good old sizzling steak fajitas, so we enlisted the help of a Tex-Mex expert to learn the best tips for.

Michael Sambrooks is the owner of Candente, a Houston Tex-Mex restaurant that earned Michelin Bib Gourmand honors in 2024. At Candente, it all starts with the ingredients, and for steak fajitas, that means using the best cut of meat available. "Always start with a great quality outside skirt," Sambrooks says.

Skirt steak, which comes from the plate area under the rib of the cow, is the most popular cut for fajitas due to its rich flavor and tender texture. In fact, it was actually the original type of steak used for the dish, which gets its name from the Spanish word "faja", meaning "belt". However, the outside skirt is very different from the inside skirt, which is chewy, so make sure you pick up the right one at the store.