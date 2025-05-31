4 Expert Cooking Tips To Make Steak Fajitas 10X Better
There are so many ways to get inventive with Tex-Mex. You can make a hearty cauliflower rice casserole, whip up some rich and creamy street corn chicken, or try out a homemade chilaquiles recipe to wow the breakfast table. Sometimes, though, all you want are some good old sizzling steak fajitas, so we enlisted the help of a Tex-Mex expert to learn the best tips for.
Michael Sambrooks is the owner of Candente, a Houston Tex-Mex restaurant that earned Michelin Bib Gourmand honors in 2024. At Candente, it all starts with the ingredients, and for steak fajitas, that means using the best cut of meat available. "Always start with a great quality outside skirt," Sambrooks says.
Skirt steak, which comes from the plate area under the rib of the cow, is the most popular cut for fajitas due to its rich flavor and tender texture. In fact, it was actually the original type of steak used for the dish, which gets its name from the Spanish word "faja", meaning "belt". However, the outside skirt is very different from the inside skirt, which is chewy, so make sure you pick up the right one at the store.
Marinade and dry rub
It's important to marinate the steak before cooking it for the best flavor. All you need to do is mix a marinade in a resealable bag or bowl, coat the meat, and let it work its magic. Cutting small slits into the meat can also help it soak up more flavor. You can leave the steak to marinate in the fridge for up to 24 hours, or simply dip it into the mix right before grilling.
"We create a very intense marinade of garlic, onion, butter, soy, and citrus that is cooked down slightly so we don't marinate for too long," says Sambrooks. "The meat is dipped in it before being placed directly over the grill. This makes a mess for cleanup, but it is worth it."
A dry rub works equally well. Use simple homemade fajita seasoning or mix some spices like chili, cumin, oregano, and paprika together and sprinkle straight on the steak before grilling. The team at Candente use a rub made with "high-quality black pepper, citrus peel and roasted granulated garlic." But you can use any spices you like.
Cook fast and hot and use good toppings
To achieve the iconic char on the outside of your fajita steak while making sure it remains tender, cook it on a very high heat. A grill or cast iron grill pan works best. You also don't want to cook it for much more than a few minutes per side. Medium-rare steak will have the best texture for fajitas, so don't be tempted to cook it to medium.
Sambrooks says to remember how thin the cut is and consider the ingredients in your marinade when estimating a cooking time. "You don't have a ton of time to get your char. A lot of fat in your marinade helps speed up this process along with high heat," he says.
Sambrooks' final piece of advice is to use the right toppings on your fajitas. Freshly grated Monterey Jack is the best option for cheese, and you can't forget the red bell peppers. Pequin chilis also add a smokiness that will take your fajitas to the next level. "Chile pequins for any taco when you can find them in season. I also like garlic lime butter," says Sambrooks. Making sizzling steak fajitas at home is all about personal preference –- just don't forget the salsa!