Avoid Soggy Red Bell Peppers With This Cooking Method

When it comes to serving perfectly crunchy bell peppers, the main thing you want to avoid is overcooking, which can lead to a soggy, flavorless dish. The key to steering clear of such a disaster is to pick a cooking method that enhances the natural sweetness of the peppers while also preserving their bright color and firm texture. According to an expert, that method is stir-frying.

Advertisement

When discussing the mistakes to avoid when cooking red bell peppers, professional chef Petranka Atanasova of Sunglow Kitchen told Tasting Table that this is her preferred technique. Overcooking is one of the most common things she sees when it comes to preparing peppers, and to avoid it she recommends frying them on the stove for just five minutes, or until they appear slightly charred and smoky.

The end result should be "crunchy and vibrant vegetables that retain their natural sweetness and flavor," according to Atanasova. There are some other things to consider, however, if you want to ensure you cook red bell peppers to perfection.