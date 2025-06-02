Where Did Salt-Cured Eggs Originate From?

Salt-cured eggs are definitely having their moment in the U.S. Cardi B posted on X about wanting to try salted egg potato chips from Irvins, and the brand later posted a clip of her, where she admitted that she "just loved the salmon skin [flavor] better." There are also numerous posts on Instagram and TikTok about salted eggs, including recipes on how to make your own salt-cured egg yolks at home.

Despite salt-cured eggs' recent popularity, they're not exactly new, and have been a common ingredient in Asia for quite some time. Their origins date back even further, with the first recorded reference in the 5th century AD in China, where they were first developed. They are a key ingredient in Chinese cuisine, including as a topping for congee and dishes such as salted egg fried rice, salted egg fried crab, salted egg fried prawns, steamed pork with salted egg, and moon cakes. It's also a key ingredient in liu sha bao, a savory Chinese bun with a yolky center; this type of dim sum, which gained popularity in the late 2000s, is also known as salted egg yolk buns, salted egg custard buns, or phoenix buns.