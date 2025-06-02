Where Did Salt-Cured Eggs Originate From?
Salt-cured eggs are definitely having their moment in the U.S. Cardi B posted on X about wanting to try salted egg potato chips from Irvins, and the brand later posted a clip of her, where she admitted that she "just loved the salmon skin [flavor] better." There are also numerous posts on Instagram and TikTok about salted eggs, including recipes on how to make your own salt-cured egg yolks at home.
Despite salt-cured eggs' recent popularity, they're not exactly new, and have been a common ingredient in Asia for quite some time. Their origins date back even further, with the first recorded reference in the 5th century AD in China, where they were first developed. They are a key ingredient in Chinese cuisine, including as a topping for congee and dishes such as salted egg fried rice, salted egg fried crab, salted egg fried prawns, steamed pork with salted egg, and moon cakes. It's also a key ingredient in liu sha bao, a savory Chinese bun with a yolky center; this type of dim sum, which gained popularity in the late 2000s, is also known as salted egg yolk buns, salted egg custard buns, or phoenix buns.
How to make and use salt-cured eggs
Traditional Chinese salted eggs were typically made using whole duck eggs soaked in a salt brine for around a month. These days, a more popular method is to salt-cure just the egg yolks rather than the entire egg. While it is an item that can be made at home with a bit of time and patience— try these tips for curing egg yolks and be sure not to skip the step of flipping the yolks regularly during the curing process — you can also easily find pre-made salted eggs at Asian grocery stores and online.
There are numerous creative uses for salt-cured egg yolks beyond the traditional Chinese dishes. They're a great salty addition you need to grate over your next pasta dish, much as you would Parmesan or bottarga. You can use salt-cured eggs as a topping or garnish for salads (especially Caesar salads or creamy salads like potato salad), roasted veggies, avocado toast, poke bowls, oatmeal, and popcorn, among others. You can also mix it with mayonnaise for a rich boost of umami. They also work with sweet dishes, including ice cream, waffles, macarons, lava cake, and even cocktails. So it's worth trying to make some salt-cured eggs yourself, or buy some to have on hand to elevate your next sweet or savory dish.