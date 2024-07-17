The Salty Addition You Need To Grate Over Your Next Pasta Dish

There are myriad ways to use leftover egg yolks, most of which include repurposing them into sweet dishes like ice creams, curds, or breads and pastries. We're here to encourage you to think outside the box and transform those golden orbs into something savory and umami-packed: Salt-cured egg yolks. Similar to grating Parmesan or bottarga over foods, grating salt-cured egg yolks over your next pasta dish will give it a boost of richness and a bit of extra salt, as well as a finishing punch of umami.

While we have a multitude of creative uses for salt-cured egg yolks, adding them to pasta is among our favorites. Grating yolks on top of pasta carbonara is a no-brainer, and they also complement cheese-based pasta dishes like cacio e pepe. For those who prefer a dairy-free substitute for cheese, salt-cured yolks make a great replacement as they still award pasta with a creamy, salty richness. The yolks also pair well with almost any type of risotto, but they would bring an extra layer of umami to this mushroom and roasted garlic risotto recipe. In addition to topping pasta with the orange confetti, salt-cured egg yolks are wonderful on top of bright, citrusy salads as they lend a contrasting richness to acidity. Try grating a thin layer on top of your next savory oatmeal, congee, or morning bowl of grits for a silky, savory addition.