The Salty Addition You Need To Grate Over Your Next Pasta Dish
There are myriad ways to use leftover egg yolks, most of which include repurposing them into sweet dishes like ice creams, curds, or breads and pastries. We're here to encourage you to think outside the box and transform those golden orbs into something savory and umami-packed: Salt-cured egg yolks. Similar to grating Parmesan or bottarga over foods, grating salt-cured egg yolks over your next pasta dish will give it a boost of richness and a bit of extra salt, as well as a finishing punch of umami.
While we have a multitude of creative uses for salt-cured egg yolks, adding them to pasta is among our favorites. Grating yolks on top of pasta carbonara is a no-brainer, and they also complement cheese-based pasta dishes like cacio e pepe. For those who prefer a dairy-free substitute for cheese, salt-cured yolks make a great replacement as they still award pasta with a creamy, salty richness. The yolks also pair well with almost any type of risotto, but they would bring an extra layer of umami to this mushroom and roasted garlic risotto recipe. In addition to topping pasta with the orange confetti, salt-cured egg yolks are wonderful on top of bright, citrusy salads as they lend a contrasting richness to acidity. Try grating a thin layer on top of your next savory oatmeal, congee, or morning bowl of grits for a silky, savory addition.
How to salt-cure egg yolks at home
While you can buy salt-cured egg yolks in some specialty markets or online, they are incredibly easy to make. There are many tips you need for curing egg yolks at home, and one of the most important is giving yourself enough time as they take a week to cure. Start by filling a flat container halfway with kosher salt, or a mix of salt and sugar, depending on your recipe, then use the back of a spoon to create divots in the salt, ensuring there is a good amount of space between them. Next, separate the yolks from the whites (save the whites to use in another creative dish), then gently place each yolk in one of the indentations, being careful not to break the yolks. Gently pour more salt on top until the yolks are completely covered. Wrap the container in plastic wrap or cover with a lid and refrigerate for seven days until the yolks are a bit tacky on the outside, but firm.
As they are still technically a raw food, we recommend that you use pasteurized eggs when curing the yolks if the risk of salmonella is a concern. Once you've mastered the basic technique, you can experiment with different flavors by mixing dried herbs or other seasonings into the salt. Once fully cured, the yolks can be kept covered in the refrigerator for up to one month.