Don't Skip This Step When Curing Egg Yolks
Curing egg yolks is a simple but transformative technique that turns the humble yolk into a rich, umami-packed ingredient you can grate over pasta, salads, or toast. While the process is easy, there's one critical step that determines success or failure — flipping the yolks regularly during the cure.
The egg yolk curing process typically involves burying raw yolks in salt, soy sauce, honey, or a salt-and-sugar mixture, which draws out moisture and preserves them over several hours to days. As the moisture leaves the yolk, the texture changes from liquid to firm and sliceable. But things can go wrong if the yolks aren't flipped at regular intervals. They won't cure evenly. The side in constant contact with the salt mixture becomes over-cured — dry, and tough — while the top may remain soft, sticky, or even spoil.
Flipping helps redistribute the curing agents and ensures both sides of the yolk are exposed to the same conditions. Ideally, you should flip the yolks once every 12 hours, using a small spoon or spatula and a gentle touch. Carefully lift the yolk, rotate it, and nestle it back into the curing agent, making sure it's fully re-covered or floating (if using soy sauce).
Don't rush flipping the egg yolks
Skipping this step might not seem like a big deal at first, but unevenly cured yolks can be difficult to slice, grate poorly, and develop an unappealing texture. Worse, any spot that remains under-cured could be a breeding ground for bacteria, especially if you're storing the yolks for extended periods. That's not the kind of umami punch anyone wants.
To make flipping easier and safer, use a spoon that can easily hold the yolk to prevent breaking them as you lift the yolks. If the yolks feel too soft after 12 hours, wait a few more hours before flipping them. It's better to work slowly rather than break a yolk mid-flip. But remember to cure the other side of the egg for the same amount of time.
Patience and consistency are key. Flipping might seem like a minor step, but it's the difference between a perfectly cured, jewel-like yolk and one that's patchy and unusable. But remember to always handle the yolks with care and flip with intention. But once you have successfully cured egg yolks, you can enjoy them in so many ways — like grated over pasta.