Curing egg yolks is a simple but transformative technique that turns the humble yolk into a rich, umami-packed ingredient you can grate over pasta, salads, or toast. While the process is easy, there's one critical step that determines success or failure — flipping the yolks regularly during the cure.

The egg yolk curing process typically involves burying raw yolks in salt, soy sauce, honey, or a salt-and-sugar mixture, which draws out moisture and preserves them over several hours to days. As the moisture leaves the yolk, the texture changes from liquid to firm and sliceable. But things can go wrong if the yolks aren't flipped at regular intervals. They won't cure evenly. The side in constant contact with the salt mixture becomes over-cured — dry, and tough — while the top may remain soft, sticky, or even spoil.

Flipping helps redistribute the curing agents and ensures both sides of the yolk are exposed to the same conditions. Ideally, you should flip the yolks once every 12 hours, using a small spoon or spatula and a gentle touch. Carefully lift the yolk, rotate it, and nestle it back into the curing agent, making sure it's fully re-covered or floating (if using soy sauce).