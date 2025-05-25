7 Jalapeño-Flavored Chips, Ranked Worst To Best

These days, there are seemingly endless chip flavors out there, ranging from the rather standard salt and vinegar variety to the more esoteric options, like chicken and waffles and pepperoncini. One of my absolute favorites, though, is jalapeño — it's a flavor that packs both a savory and spicy punch, that offers something different from the norm without really diverging too drastically from the expected flavor profile of most chips. And since it's a flavor that works well with potato chips, tortilla chips, and beyond, it makes sense that chip companies would jump on the bandwagon to create their own jalapeño-flavored chips.

That's why I've tasted and ranked seven different jalapeño chip varieties to deliver the info on which ones are worth checking out and which you may want to leave in the grocery store snack aisle. These rankings are determined by the overall deliciousness of the chips in question, but also according to how closely they adhere to that specific jalapeño flavor. Once you read more about what these different chip brands have to offer, go out and try some of them out for yourself the next time you're craving a spicy, salty snack.